CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL: Town hall updates successful

Pictured, from left, are Cordova Councilmembers Terry Ott, Jo Ann Mooney, Town Clerk Victoria Williams and Cordova Mayor James Martin. 

 T&D CORRESPONDENT COREY BRECHLIN

CORDOVA – Cordova officials reported during the first town council meeting of 2023 that updates to the town hall building have been successful.

A new paint job and roof cleaning have reinvigorated the building, and the new appliances are on the way.

Council has discussed new lighting for the town signs to improve the streetscape, as well as a light for the parking lot at town hall to provide adequate lighting for renters and their guests.

Options for new Christmas street lights will be discussed at the February meeting. Council is expected to review and vote on the purchase for Christmas of this year.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane.

