CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL: Town hall renovations complete

CORDOVA -- Mayor James Martin was pleased to announce that the town hall’s interior and exterior renovations are now complete. The town hall portion of the building has had the new flooring installed, and the gutter system has been redone to prevent further instances of flooding occurring in the building.

Council was able to finish these projects with the help of the American Rescue Act funds they received earlier in the year.

Council is looking at acquiring new picnic tables for the rental building for those who wish to have events out on the lawn and make use of their grill.

Council is in the process of deciding on building an addition to the rental building to manage storing the tables and chairs and other various items kept in the rental building for renters to make use of.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. May 16 at Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane.

