CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL: Town budget approved

Cordova — Cordova Town Council held the second and final budget reading for 2023 fiscal year.

Council discussed and voted on town funds for maintenance of the town’s lawns and the town hall rental building.

Council also discussed the penny sales tax funds and what the remaining funds will be used for.

Mayor James Martin stated that the final part of the parking lot restoration was to begin with the fencing of the parking lot.

Mayor Pro Tempore Terry Ott is pricing security camera systems for town hall and the rental. Ott would like to evaluate more security systems before presenting them before council.

Councilwoman Jo Ann Mooney will be purchasing ten new tables for the town hall rental to replace existing tables, and will be looking to replace chairs next using funds raised by the rental building.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Oct 17 at Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane.