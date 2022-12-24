 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL

CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL: Renovations continue

Cordova Town Council

Cordova Town Council members Jo Ann Mooney, Terry Ott and Jean Preveaux discuss town hall updates.

 COREY BRECHLIN, T&D CORRESPONDENT

CORDOVA – Cordova Town Council discussed the ongoing renovations to the town hall’s rental.

The kitchen pantry has been expanded to increase storage for future events, new lights are being installed, the BBQ pit roof has been repainted and more updates are coming in 2023, council announced during its last meeting of 2022.

Mayor Pro Tem Terry Ott is still researching security systems for the town hall. He intends to have more options to report on in the January meeting.

Council members are looking into bringing back their dinners at the BBQ pit in the coming year and will be working on dates and plans.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane.

