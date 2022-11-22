CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL: Parking lot work continues

CORDOVA - Cordova’s November Town Council meeting started with Mayor James Martin assuring council that the parking lot will be finished by the end of the year, and that the fencing is the primary remaining task.

Council has agreed to update the kitchen of the town’s rental with COVID relief money to ensure that future renters will have a modern and up-to-date kitchen to use.

Council will be hosting its annual Christmas dinner to thank town employees, volunteers and those who help the town on Dec 17.