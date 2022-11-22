 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story
CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL

CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL: Parking lot work continues

  • 0
Cordova Town Council

Cordova Town Council gathered for its November meeting. Pictured, from left, are Clerk Victoria Williams and Mayor James Martin.

 T&D CORRESPONDENT COREY BRECHLIN

CORDOVA - Cordova’s November Town Council meeting started with Mayor James Martin assuring council that the parking lot will be finished by the end of the year, and that the fencing is the primary remaining task.

Council has agreed to update the kitchen of the town’s rental with COVID relief money to ensure that future renters will have a modern and up-to-date kitchen to use.

Council will be hosting its annual Christmas dinner to thank town employees, volunteers and those who help the town on Dec 17.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mourners gather at memorial for victims of shooting at LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News