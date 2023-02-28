CORDOVA -- Mayor James Martin announced that he had installed solar powered lights at the “Welcome to Cordova” signs at the town’s main entrances, to welcome those travelling at night, and those returning home late. He accepts feedback on people’s thoughts on the current lighting and wants to know if any changes need to be made.

Councilwoman Jo Ann Mooney brought forth a selection of Christmas lights for the town to choose from to replace the existing lights. She will be purchasing 50 new lights to be hung for Christmas on the town’s light poles.

Mayor Martin and Councilman Terry Ott discussed lighting the town’s parking lot and will be testing various lighting setups to see what works best without inconveniencing those who live nearby.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m., March 20, at Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane.