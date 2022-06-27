 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL

CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL: Mayor working on clearing ditches near town hall

  • 0
LIBRARY: Gavel

CORDOVA— Cordova Mayor James Martin informed council that he is still working on getting the ditch behind town hall, and others, cleared so that they can properly drain to prevent the spread of mosquitoes this summer. He is planning to meet with Harold Young to discuss the issues they have been having.

Second Chance of Orangeburg Animal Rescue Coalition will be having a spaghetti dinner fundraiser July 9,that will be held at Cordova Town Hall. The price is $8 a plate, and there will be a bake sale as well as various raffles. The first raffle is for a $100 gift card to Pooser’s Service Center for gas at $5 a ticket. The second raffle is for a $50 Visa gift card with tickets going for $1 or six tickers for $5. To purchase tickets, contact Jo Ann Mooney at 803-381-7567.

Cordova is working on getting their audits up to date to follow the state’s mandates or risk losing their state-issued funds.

TheTandD.com: $5 for the first 20 weeks

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. July 18 at Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The biggest star in our galaxy is about to die, here's what that means for Earth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News