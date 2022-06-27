CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL: Mayor working on clearing ditches near town hall

CORDOVA— Cordova Mayor James Martin informed council that he is still working on getting the ditch behind town hall, and others, cleared so that they can properly drain to prevent the spread of mosquitoes this summer. He is planning to meet with Harold Young to discuss the issues they have been having.

Second Chance of Orangeburg Animal Rescue Coalition will be having a spaghetti dinner fundraiser July 9,that will be held at Cordova Town Hall. The price is $8 a plate, and there will be a bake sale as well as various raffles. The first raffle is for a $100 gift card to Pooser’s Service Center for gas at $5 a ticket. The second raffle is for a $50 Visa gift card with tickets going for $1 or six tickers for $5. To purchase tickets, contact Jo Ann Mooney at 803-381-7567.

Cordova is working on getting their audits up to date to follow the state’s mandates or risk losing their state-issued funds.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. July 18 at Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane.

