CORDOVA – During the March meeting of Cordova Town Council, Mayor James Martin asked council members about the new solar lights he placed at the town entrance signs.

He was curious as to what they thought about the lights after a month and if changes in size, brightness or location were needed.

Council agreed unanimously that they liked the lights and were happy with what he did.

Councilwoman Jo Ann Mooney announced that she talked with Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities Electric Division Director Wade Holmes.

He promised to install the brackets and hang the new Christmas lights that the town is purchasing, stating that doing so is part of offering good customer service, she said.

The town is extremely thankful to Holmes for helping them decorate for Christmas this year.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. April 17 at Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane.