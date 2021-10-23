CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL: Cordova to renovate town hall, host winter banquet

CORDOVA – Cordova Mayor James Martin and Mayor Pro Tem Terry Ott are currently discussing plans for renovations for the town hall and rental building in the coming future; however, the building will remain available for rental.

Martin and Ott will begin installing the town Christmas lights on Nov. 27.

The council has agreed to host a winter banquet to greet the season on Nov. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. They will be serving soup, chili and cornbread and will be taking donations toward the maintenance and repair for the lights. They hope to see a large turnout from the community as they prepare for the holiday season.

Ebenezer Baptist Church will be hosting a trunk-or-treat Sunday, Oct. 31, from 4 to to 6:30 p.m.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0