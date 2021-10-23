 Skip to main content
CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL: Cordova to renovate town hall, host winter banquet
CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL: Cordova to renovate town hall, host winter banquet

102121 cordova council.jpg

From left, Cordova Councilwoman Joann Mooney, Mayor James Martin, Councilwoman Jean Preveaux and Mayor Pro Tem Terry Ott discuss the winter banquet at a recent town council meeting.

 T&D CORRESPONDENT COREY BRECHLIN

CORDOVA – Cordova Mayor James Martin and Mayor Pro Tem Terry Ott are currently discussing plans for renovations for the town hall and rental building in the coming future; however, the building will remain available for rental.

Martin and Ott will begin installing the town Christmas lights on Nov. 27.

The council has agreed to host a winter banquet to greet the season on Nov. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. They will be serving soup, chili and cornbread and will be taking donations toward the maintenance and repair for the lights. They hope to see a large turnout from the community as they prepare for the holiday season.

Ebenezer Baptist Church will be hosting a trunk-or-treat Sunday, Oct. 31, from 4 to to 6:30 p.m.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane.

