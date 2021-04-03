CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL Cordova remembers late councilman

CORDOVA — With the passing of former Cordova Councilman James Preveaux, the town council remembered him fondly. A memoriam donation will be made by the town to his widow, Jean Preveaux.

Preveaux had served the town of Cordova since his election in 2000, where he took up the seat of Mark Weber and had also served as the town’s fire chief.

With Preveaux’s term left unfinished, Mayor James Martin announced that the time to register to run for the seat had begun. Those interested in running for the seat must register at Orangeburg County Voter Registration by noon March 29. The election will be held at Cordova Town Hall on May 18 from 7 a.m. to 7p.m.

The town council voted to keep the town hall closed for rentals for another month and will reassess at the April meeting.

Martin announced that the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities has finished installing the new LED lights in Cordova’s streetlights. It was stated that DPU will not be handling personal requests for privately owned lights until April or May.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. April 19 at Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane.

