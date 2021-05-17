 Skip to main content
Cordova to hold special election
Cordova to hold special election

T&D CORRESPONDENT KAYLYN ELTON

CORDOVA – The Town of Cordova will hold a special election on Tuesday.

The special election will be held May 18 to fill a vacant town council seat.

Jean Preveaux is the only candidate to file for the position.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

