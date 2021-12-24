Cordova hosts Christmas dinner, thanks guests for service

CORDOVA -- The Town of Cordova held a Christmas dinner honoring those who have helped the town throughout 2021, thanking them for their services to the town.

Mayor James Martin thanked each guest personally, detailing what they had done for Cordova and its citizens.

One such guest was Preston Wolfe, who over the years has helped to maintain the town’s lawns and collecting litter to keep the town clean.

Councilwoman Jo Anne Mooney organized door prizes and holiday-themed games for the guests with winners receiving prizes.

The dinner saw a total of 15 in attendance and was catered by Michael Morrow of Cordova.

Martin said he would like to have more events like this in the coming year, with a possible Valentine’s Day dinner, and he hopes to get the town’s grill fired up for summer barbecues.

The dinner replaced Cordova’s monthly meeting; however, a special meeting has been called for Dec. 27 starting at 7 p.m. at Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane.

