Cordova council discusses repairs

CORDOVA – Mayor James Martin announced that once the fence at the town parking lot is put back in place, repairs will be officially done.

He is currently looking at getting more fencing in the form of guard rails installed to curtail any damage from trees that may fall in the future.

Martin also announced that the awning covering the open-air grill beside town hall will be removed, and a new one built in the coming months, as well as the addition being built onto the kitchen and pantry.

Councilwoman Jo Ann Mooney announced that the new tables purchased for the town hall have arrived. Council also approved the purchase new chairs.

Cordova Town Council will be hosting a Christmas dinner to thank the town’s staff for their work throughout the year on the town’s grounds and administrative duties.

The next town council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane.