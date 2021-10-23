COPE TOWN COUNCIL: Church to host Thanksgiving event; Christmas parade to return

COPE -- Cope’s town council held their last meeting for the year recently.

The council spoke about their work on getting neglected properties cleaned and taken care of, as well as the stray dog issue. Mayor Janet Joye is reaching out to the proper authorities on these issues and waiting on results that best fit the town.

Eddie Rivers, a deacon of Macedonia Church in Cope, spoke before council about starting a new annual town event for Thanksgiving. Originally, the church wished to hold a Thanksgiving parade but has settled to host a festival Thanksgiving Day instead. The festival would be aimed at the community and the veterans within to keep the community involved. The festival will be Nov. 25 at the depot.

Council voted to bring the Christmas parade back to Cope this year on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 3 p.m.

Joye stated that cleanup for the town’s walking trail has finished and that they have received several compliments on the recent addition of flowers added along it.

Cope’s next town council meeting will be at Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. located at 5402 Cope Road.

