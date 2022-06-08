Convenience a key factor for early voters

Voters cite lots of reasons for turning out to cast ballots early in South Carolina's June political primaries, with convenience high on the list.

Those voting at the Orangeburg County Office of Voter Registration and Elections say people should take advantage of the opportunity to get out and vote early for a number of reasons: to reduce time standing in lines, to simply get it out of the way or to avoid missing scheduled time at work on Tuesday's election day.

Sandra Glover, a South Carolina State professor, said, “I came out for early voting because I work and I am a professor on campus, so I wanted to make sure I didn’t miss any work time.

"If you are elderly, especially, you can reduce standing in lines for a long time and it just gives people with disabilities and elderly people an opportunity to come out and not have to worry about the long lines or the heat or anything else that could affect their health.”

Avoiding long lines and wait time is important to some.

“I’m unable to do a lot of standing, so I would encourage others, like myself, who are not able, to come out and vote,” Valerie Singleton said.

Tawana Davis said it is best to get your vote in early.

“I came out to vote early and to just to get it done and over with because it means a lot to me to vote. Voting is very important," she said.

In Calhoun County, reasons for voting early mirrored those of Orangeburg residents.

“I came out for early voting because it is convenient and just in case there is something going on on June 14, I will have it out of the way,” Katrina Franklin said.

One resident of Calhoun County will be working at the polls on June 14 and thought she should vote early.

Ann Coker said, “Because I’m working the polls next week and it is not in my precinct, I decided to early vote for that reason.”

A Bamberg native enjoyed his experience early voting at the Bamberg facility and was able to get in and out quickly.

“It was smooth sailing, no issues. Everyone was very polite ... No issues whatsoever relating to early voting, Thomas Thomas said.

Thomas decided to participate in early voting because it was also easily accessible for him and very convenient. He encourages other people to take advantage of the opportunity and vote early.

And vote early is exactly what many more are expected to do.

“Early voters have been coming in at a steady pace. Last week was a little quieter. This week we have seen it pick up slightly and get a little busier as the week goes on,” said Shayla Jenkins, Calhoun County director of voter registration.

By the time Friday, June 10, comes around, Jenkins predicts there will be a surge of voters that come in to cast their early vote.

“I think as the week goes on, by the time Friday hits, it will get busier,” Jenkins said.

The voters expect being able to cast ballots early will increase turnout.

“I do think early voting increases voter turnout. I think if you have an opportunity to vote early then that takes away the stress of only having one day within a certain window of time to vote,” Glover said.

Franklin said turnout will increase because of how accessible voting early it is for people.

“Early voting does increase voter turnout. Honestly, anything that makes it more convenient for people will help,” Franklin said.

The voters are not just interested in casting a ballot, they say it is important to determine for whom you should vote, paying attention to policies.

Davis said, “The most important thing about the primaries this year is the policies that they are going to be enforcing and just everything about what’s important in this country and what we need for our country to thrive.”

Valerie Singleton agreed. “It’s very important to get out and vote because the primaries set the standards for the president and stuff and it’s important because we’re in a critical time at this point and our voices need to be heard.”

Glover said, “I would tell every 18-year-old that is getting ready to vote, 'absolutely.’ The only way that we can change policy and things within our world -- and not only in (this) state, is to vote. Our vote matters. Every vote matters, especially for African Americans, for the young students, the young children, who don’t understand that there are people who literally died so that they can have the freedom to voice their opinion. So for a young person not to take advantage of early voting, or voting in general, is a slap in the face to our ancestors. It’s absolutely necessary.”

Ann Coker said early voting is a valuable option and Katrina Franklin agrees.

“I would encourage people to come out and vote early. Early voting is definitely a valuable option to have in place,” Franklin said.

Early voting, approved this year by the General Assembly, will continue from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Requirements to vote are the same as voting on Election Day.

Local voting locations are:

Bamberg County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1234 North St., Bamberg, SC 29003

Bamberg County/Brooker Center: 19 Maple Ave., Denmark, SC 29042

Calhoun County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 115, St. Matthews, SC 29135

Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1475 Amelia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115

Orangeburg County North Library: 4585 Main St., North, SC 29112

Orangeburg County/Vance Senior Center: 1304 Old Number Six Highway, Vance, SC 29163

A voter must select either the Republican or Democratic primary. A person cannot vote in both, and casting a ballot in one party’s primary prohibits you from voting in any runoffs needed in the other party’s primary. Which primary you choose has no bearing on voting in the general election on Nov. 8.

Lauren Pringle, a 2022 Claflin University mass communications graduate, is reporting for The Times and Democrat as a Lee Enterprises-sponsored summer intern.

