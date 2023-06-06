Continued growth in The T&D Region depends on responsible stewardship of its water resources, the Edisto River Basin Council says.

The 21-member council spent three years compiling a 300-page plan for the management of the surface and groundwater in the basin.

A public hearing on the final document was conducted Thursday evening, June 1, at the Clemson Edisto Research and Education Center west of Blackville.

“We live in a water-rich state,” said Scott Harder, head of the hydrology section at the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Council members said they want to help keep it that way despite the state’s rapid agricultural, business, industrial, and residential growth.

They are alarmed by widespread water shortages in Western states. For example, officials in Phoenix, Arizona, recently denied permits for a new housing development, citing a lack of water supply, council member Laura Bagwell said.

“We want to avoid having that happen here,” she said.

Council member Jason Thompson, the Charleston Water System’s source water manager, agreed.

“We don’t want to be like the West Coast. I think we can avoid that,” Thompson said, citing South Carolina’s proactive approach to water management and decades of data collection.

“We have over 80 years of stream flow statistics. These statistics can really guide us to a future that is sustainable and respectful of the growth that we need in this state to supply food and the manufactured goods that we need,” he said.

“Follow the data,” Thompson continued. “It’s a matter of looking at it together and accepting what it’s telling us. That is going to unify the stakeholders to sustain the East Coast long into the future.”

The original South Carolina Water Plan was published in 1998 and revised in 2004 after the historic drought of 2002.

The revised plan recommended the creation of regional water plans for each of the state’s eight major river basins. The General Assembly then provided the authorization and the money.

The legislators took the highly unusual approach of creating river basin councils comprised mostly of laypersons who have discussions with a variety of experts and then craft their own plans, council Chairman Hank Stallworth said.

The council for the Edisto River was the first to be formed. Its members had more than 30 multiple-hour meetings and took several field trips, including a canoe trip down the river and a visit to a mega-farm.

It was the first to complete its report, which has a 50-year planning horizon.

“I’m not going to tell you it was easy. It wasn’t,” Stallworth said. One reason is that the council members represented nearly all types of water users in the basin, and the council was instructed to obtain “consensus” whenever possible.

He explained that getting “consensus” on a statement or recommendation meant that every council member might not agree wholeheartedly with it, but could at least “live with” it.

State Rep. Bill Taylor of Aiken complimented the council for reaching a consensus on a high percentage of its statements and recommendations.

“How in the hell would the Legislature use the consensus approach to anything?” he asked. “We have trouble getting even a majority.”

Taylor said he attended the hearing because “I had to see this for myself. I wanted to hear y’all talk about it because it’s so dang important.”

Council member and Friends of the Edisto Riverkeeper Hugo Krispyn said the issuance of the final report marks an important milestone.

But “we’re not at the end. We’re at the beginning of a move toward an effective and sustainable management of this resource, not just in the Edisto but statewide,” he said.

Krispyn added that, although he does not disagree with any of the report’s recommendations, he believes it is incomplete.

He said certain important issues were not addressed and cannot be ignored indefinitely. He said they’ll have to be dealt with in some way in the future.

Also, he said the report focuses almost exclusively on water quantity and says simply that the water quality should be studied later. Krispyn believes the council should have studied quality and quantity in tandem.

The river basin’s inhabitants appear to be biologically diverse and “resilient” enough to adapt to moderate changes, said council member Dr. David Bishop of The Nature Conservancy.

While Edisto was the first river basin council to be formed, the neighboring Santee River Basin Council – including lakes Marion and Moultrie – will be the last. It is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2024, after two upriver councils have completed their work.

When all eight river basin councils complete their initial work, their reports will form the foundation for a third iteration of the state water plan, Harder said.

Meanwhile, the river basin councils will continue to operate. Each will review and revise its basin’s report on a five-year cycle. Nearly all of the Edisto council’s members have asked for the opportunity to remain on the council.

The river basin reports are not regulatory documents. They have no force of law. But they form talking points for legislative initiatives to improve water management policies.

“Take advantage of what we learned, and take it to decision-makers and have them do something with it,” Stallworth urged the council members.

The Edisto council’s report asks the largest water users to voluntarily curtail their draws on the uncommon occasions of drought or low flows.

Taylor said his fellow legislators need to consider imposing mandatory curtailments during extreme drought conditions, in fairness to smaller users. “That sounds like big government, but it’s about the good for everybody,” he said.

The report notes that all of the available water allocations for the Edisto River have been snapped up – but only 17 percent of the total amount of the allocations is actually being drawn, and even the most aggressive growth scenario anticipates that number remaining below 35 percent.

As a result, there’s plenty of water available, but anyone else who wants to draw some of it must go through a permitting process, which is more arduous and costly.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is considering “conceptual revisions” replacing allocations issued “in-perpetuity” with 30-year allocation terms that are reviewed every 10 years, Stallworth said.

“The whole registration and permitting issue has been on our radar screen for a long time,” Rep. Taylor said. “We’ve all felt that needs to be addressed. I’m happy to help. We’re in a position to address it. Does it need to be addressed?”

Several people replied in the affirmative. The most succinct answer came from Robert Devlin of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“Yes, it needs to be addressed,” he said. “We can’t allow a few people to hold the river hostage. I know why it was done – to help protect the river – but there are loopholes, so there is probably a need to make some changes.”

The Edisto River Basin Council’s report lists six objectives:

Reduce demand for water by utilizing conservation measures, most of which have the added benefit of saving consumers money.

Conserve surface water during low flow conditions. Users who can switch to groundwater sources when the river is low are encouraged to do so.

Augment sources of supply, such as encouraging people to create ponds.

Protect the groundwater supply and existing users, many of whom have made significant financial investments that rely on having groundwater available.

Improve technical understanding of water resource management issues.

Communicate river basin council findings and recommendations effectively.

Conservation measures would allow more people or entities to get access to water. That could reduce or postpone “the difficult and sometimes contentious conversations about balancing growth vs. resources,” including allegations that officials are “anti-growth and anti-development,” Bagwell said.

Conservation can be achieved by educating water users about new high-tech equipment as well as tried-and-true measures that save water – and dollars.

A “toolbox” of recommendations for more efficient water use management is included in the report, said John Boyer, the council’s facilitator.

The full report – along with a much shorter “executive summary” – can be found at https://hydrology.dnr.sc.gov/edisto-river-basin-plan.html

Additional information about river basin councils across the state can be found at https://hydrology.dnr.sc.gov/state-and-river-basin-planning.html