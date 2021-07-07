Company may bring 300+ jobs; Turkish mattress maker considering Orangeburg County

A Turkish mattress manufacturer is considering bringing more than 300 jobs to Orangeburg County.

“The project involves a minimum capital investment of $4.34 million. That’s $70,000 in land and building and $3.64 million in machinery and equipment,” Orangeburg County Attorney Jerrod Anderson said Tuesday.

Orangeburg County Council approved first reading of an ordinance that will place the manufacturer in the joint Orangeburg and Dorchester county industrial park. The park is not an actual physical park, but a method of providing the company with additional incentives.

The company is being referred to as “Project Lullaby” until the investment is officially announced.

It is committing to bringing 300-plus jobs to the region over a five-year period to a location near Orangeburg, and located off of Interstate 26. The company wants to start production by the third quarter of this year, according to Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting:

• Council approved first reading only of an ordinance allowing it to continue conducting virtual meetings. The ordinance will be in place for an additional 60 days.