Company expanding broadband service in Bamberg County

Holcomb continued, “Once they finish the Hadwin Road area, they’re going to come back down and tie it into what we’re going to call Clear Pond area, where we’re looking to install a cabinet, or a hub there to be the centralized location. Once the Phase 1 area is complete, they will drop down and start in the Ehrhardt area, in the southeastern portion of the county.”

PRTC has expanded its operations area via capital investments and currently serves more than 14,000 subscribers across nine counties in the state.

“We’re more than just a telephone company now. We’re doing a lot of managed company stuff. We’ve partnered with Denmark Technical College, and we support them in any of their IT endeavors. ... We’ve put in a complete wireless network for them,” Cook said.

“We’ve partnered here with the county of Bamberg and have several projects in the works with them. Soon we’ll have fiber optic services for the airport. That project will be starting this week,” Cook said.

He said the expanded service area was determined from census blocks “identified as being some of the more underserved areas of the county.”

“So we hope that as time goes on, more parts of Bamberg County are identified and we can also target those as well,” Cook said.