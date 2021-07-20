Companies planning $11M in investments ; Orangeburg County Council OKs incentives

Orangeburg County Council has approved economic development incentives for two companies that could bring a total investment of more than $11 million and hundreds of jobs.

Council on Monday approved third and final reading of an ordinance that will place a Turkish mattress manufacturer in the joint Orangeburg-Dorchester multi-county industrial park. The park is not an actual physical park, but a method of providing the company with additional incentives.

The company has promised to bring over 300 jobs to the area over five years. The development will be located off of Interstate 26.

The project involves a minimum capital investment of $4.34 million.

Council also approved third reading of an ordinance authorizing the execution of a fee-in-lieu of tax agreement between the county and Project Shamrock.

The project will establish a convenience store and includes a minimum capital investment of $6.7 million and the creation of 29 new, full-time jobs.

The project will also be placed in a multi-county industrial park.

In other business: