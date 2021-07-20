Companies planning $11M in investments ; Orangeburg County Council OKs incentives

Orangeburg County Council has approved economic development incentives for two companies that could bring a total investment of more than $11 million and hundreds of jobs.
Council on Monday approved third and final reading of an ordinance that will place a Turkish mattress manufacturer in the joint Orangeburg-Dorchester multi-county industrial park. The park is not an actual physical park, but a method of providing the company with additional incentives.
The company has promised to bring over 300 jobs to the area over five years. The development will be located off of Interstate 26.
The project involves a minimum capital investment of $4.34 million.
Council also approved third reading of an ordinance authorizing the execution of a fee-in-lieu of tax agreement between the county and Project Shamrock.
The project will establish a convenience store and includes a minimum capital investment of $6.7 million and the creation of 29 new, full-time jobs.
The project will also be placed in a multi-county industrial park.
In other business:
• Council approved third reading of zoning request from Colonial Holdings Group, LLC to rezone property located on Five Chop Road from the forest agricultural district to the commercial general district.
According to a zoning amendment application filed May 17, the purpose of the rezoning is for residential development and commercial businesses.
According to Orangeburg County property records, the nearly 70-acre property is owned by Lenaire F. Wolfe II Trust.
The property is currently a vacant field and is located in the 1800 block of Five Chop Road near Burnham Lane and Nivens Road.
• Council gave first reading approval to a request from James L. Sharperson to rezone property located at 3099 Rowesville Road from the forest agricultural district to the commercial general district.
Sharperson is seeking to re-establish an event venue.
• Council gave first reading approval to a request from WTC of Bowman, LLC to rezone property located at Bowman Avenue and Charleston Highway from the forest agricultural district to the commercial general district. The company is seeking to develop a general retail store.
• Council gave first reading approval to a request from Pierre Mercure and Tonia Stone to rezone property located at 5979 North Road from the forest agricultural district to the business industrial district. They are seeking to establish an auto salvage business.
• Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said the county is still encouraging citizens to get vaccinated.
“We will be increasing our efforts as far as outreach and information for vaccinations because the delta variant is real, and we’re starting to see an uptick nationwide,” Young said.
Nearly 11,000 Orangeburg County residents have been fully vaccinated, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data.
