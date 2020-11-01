Cobb-Hunter faces GOP opponent

A state legislator who looks forward to entering her 30th year in the General Assembly is being challenged by a political newcomer who seeks to enact his own change in the areas of taxes, education and rural health care.
Orangeburg Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter is the Democratic incumbent running for re-election to the District 66 seat in the Nov. 3 general election. She is being challenged by Santee resident and retired U.S. Navy veteran Jeffrey Cila.
Gilda Cobb-Hunter
Cobb-Hunter said she is a servant leader dedicated to continuing her work to improve the quality of life for the residents of District 66 and beyond.
“My work is not finished. I enjoy serving and helping people, and I want to continue to be able to do that and to make a difference for people not just in House District 66, but across the state,” she said.
“The take the term state legislator very seriously, and I tend to look out for people across the state as well as in my district. I’ve been in the House for 29 years. If I am re-elected, I will be serving my 30th year in January. I am ranked number one in the House and am the longest-serving member of the House,” she said.
Cobb-Hunter, who just ended 20 years of representing the state on the Democratic National Committee in August, also serves as president of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators, representing more than 700 black legislators from around the country and the territories.
“If I am elected, I am in line to become chair of the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation if precedent holds. By that, I mean traditionally the chair of the delegation has been chosen based on seniority. We had Marshall Williams who was the senior member, and John Matthews who was the senior member. With his (Matthews’) retirement, I am the senior member of the delegation,” she said.
Cobb-Hunter's goals for the district include increasing broadband and rural health care access. A member of the state’s Joint Bond Review Committee, she is also co-chairperson of the JBRC’s broadband committee and co-chairperson of the state Transportation Infrastructure Bank subcommittee.
“As a member of the Joint Bond Review Committee, broadband and access to broadband and infrastructure in terms of roads and highways are two major areas in particular that I have been working on. I am co-chairing for JBRC the broadband committee, which dealt with the issue of providing mobile hot spots to schools across the state,” she said.
Cobb-Hunter added, “With the state Infrastructure Bank subcommittee, I am looking at ways that rural counties can access state Infrastructure Bank funds because rural South Carolina has been left out when it comes to both broadband as well as infrastructure funds for roads and bridges.”
She would like to continue her work in increasing broadband access and bolstering funding for the enhancement of rural road and highway infrastructure.
Cobb-Hunter said she was instrumental in making sure the smaller public universities were able to receive money to conduct rapid COVID-19 testing and tracing on their campuses.
“While I care about students at USC and Clemson, I also care about students at these other smaller public institutions. ... I thought it was important that the other public higher ed institutions have that same opportunity as USC and Clemson. ... It’s at times like this that I realize why I’m there,” she said, noting that she has also fought for tourism dollars to be routed to entities in smaller tourism areas beyond Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head, Columbia, Charleston and Greenville."
“I can raise concerns about rural South Carolina. I’m viewing this through a lens that is not focused on the urban areas. It’s not that I don’t support them, I do, but I am a very strong advocate for rural South Carolina,” she said.
A native of Gifford, Florida, Cobb-Hunter, who will turn 68 on Nov. 5, is a graduate of Florida A&M University and Florida State University. She has been married to Dr. Terry K. Hunter for 45 years and has resided in Orangeburg County for more than 40 years.
Jeffrey Cila
Cila is a Santee resident who said he has the time and dedication to serve the residents of District 66, particularly since he is retired and his three children are grown.
“It’s also something that I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve followed what we’ve been doing in the state. I think it’s just time now for me to give it a try,” Cila said.
“I was working at Lexington Medical Center for the last six years. Prior to that, I worked 15 years for the University of South Carolina and prior to that, I was retired from the United States Navy after 22 years,” said Cila, who is chairperson of the administrative board at Jerusalem United Methodist Church in Santee.
The 61-year-old Wisconsin native says reducing vehicle property tax and increasing school achievement are among the issues he plans to address if elected to the District 66 seat.
“Well, I’d first like us to take a serious look at the taxation on our citizens, especially vehicle property tax. I’d like to see us be able to start phasing that out, or greatly reduce it so we’re not so reliant on that as a tax revenue,” he said.
Cila added, “District 66 has some wonderful little communities in it, about 12, but I think they all are struggling a little bit when you drive through and look through the neighborhoods and look at the storefronts that have closed. I think it’s time that we take a serious look at reducing the tax burden on the citizens and look at how we can help to revitalize those small towns so that they can provide the services they need.”
Addressing education and rural health needs are among his priorities.
“... We’ve just consolidated those school districts in Orangeburg into one large consolidated countywide school district with some new construction and some changes in how schools are funded, but it’s time to work on the achievement. We have got to help parents and help our children do reading and math better and faster,” he said.
Cila continued, “As far as rural health, we have rural communities and it’s hard to get a doctor to set up a practice. We were fortunate in this Elloree and Santee area to have Dr. Richard Carpenter, but ... we need some ways to get more doctors into our rural areas that are affordable, or health practitioners working under a doctor.”
Cila and his wife, Debra, also a U.S. Navy veteran, are the parents of three grown children.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!