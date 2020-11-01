Cobb-Hunter faces GOP opponent

“It’s also something that I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve followed what we’ve been doing in the state. I think it’s just time now for me to give it a try,” Cila said.

“I was working at Lexington Medical Center for the last six years. Prior to that, I worked 15 years for the University of South Carolina and prior to that, I was retired from the United States Navy after 22 years,” said Cila, who is chairperson of the administrative board at Jerusalem United Methodist Church in Santee.

The 61-year-old Wisconsin native says reducing vehicle property tax and increasing school achievement are among the issues he plans to address if elected to the District 66 seat.

“Well, I’d first like us to take a serious look at the taxation on our citizens, especially vehicle property tax. I’d like to see us be able to start phasing that out, or greatly reduce it so we’re not so reliant on that as a tax revenue,” he said.