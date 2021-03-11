Clyburn seeking $94 billion for internet; congressman wants broadband in every home

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn has introduced a bill designed to help Americans gain access to the internet.

Clyburn introduced the Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act on Wednesday.

The act authorizes over $94 billion to provide affordable, high-speed internet access to unserved and underserved communities.

“The bill we’re putting has its goal to fill out broadband in every home in America. Every home, rural and urban. And we want to do that over a four-year period,” Clyburn said.

Clyburn, who represents South Carolina’s 6th District, said providing broadband access across the country will have a huge impact.

“Access to broadband today will have the same dramatic impact on rural communities as the rural electrification efforts in the last century,” Clyburn said via press release.

This legislation is the product of collaboration between members of the House Rural Broadband Task Force, Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., and the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., the press release states.

Klobuchar, who is the co-chair of the Senate Broadband Caucus, introduced the bill in the Senate.