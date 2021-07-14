Clyburn says focus should be on supporting S.C. State University

U.S. House Majority Whip James Clyburn says he will continue supporting his alma mater South Carolina State in the aftermath of the university’s board ousting President James Clark on Tuesday morning.

Speaking later Tuesday afternoon prior to his town hall meeting in Santee, the 6th District congressman said, “Look, I don’t know. I understand that the vote was 10-3. That’s a pretty significant vote, and so it seems to me that people feel that it may be time for a new direction in leadership.”

Clyburn said his focus will be on the institution.

“I’m going to support the school no matter what they do. I know the chairman of the board very well, I know some other members of the board, I know a lot of the faculty over there. I’m going to do everything I can in Washington to support the school,” Clyburn said.

State government should be doing the same, Clyburn said, citing the university’s transportation center.

“That school means a lot to me, and I think when you look at the fact that we have only one public HBCU in this state, the state needs to make a bigger commitment to that school,” Clyburn said.