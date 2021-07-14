Clyburn: Federal plan to mean real rescue

The expansion impacts low- and middle-income citizens, Clyburn said.

Clyburn also encouraged citizens to continue getting vaccinated. Attendees and others had the opportunity to get vaccinated at the event.

Two mobile vaccination stations were located outside the center. The vaccines were facilitated by Family Health Centers Inc.

“I thought it was important to add the vaccinations to this. Originally we were not. We were going to just focus on the American Rescue Act, but in recent days, we see numbers going up and vaccinations going down. And it’s pretty clear according to the reports that I’ve seen, 99.5% of all the people that are contracting the virus now seem to be people who have not been vaccinated,” Clyburn said.

“The administration ... by July 4th wanted 70% of the people in the country to be vaccinated, and we didn’t get there. We got to 67%. South Carolina is right around 41%, and of course, I’m pretty concerned about that,” Clyburn said.

Clyburn is the chair of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

“It is my job to make sure the monies spent on the coronavirus are efficiently spent, effectively spent and equitably spent,” Clyburn said.

