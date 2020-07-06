City police prohibited from using chokeholds; officers have ‘duty to intervene’

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Safety now prohibits officers from using chokeholds and strangleholds.
City Council approved a resolution prohibiting the use of chokeholds and strangleholds during a meeting last week.
Council also directed that the department’s policies and procedures be amended to reflect the prohibition.
ODPS Lt. Col. Ed Conner told council, “We reviewed our current use of force policy and made recommendations on the revision that included the ban of the chokehold and strangleholds.”
“These holds have never been a part of our policy and have never been taught by the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy. In keeping with Public Safety’s commitment to transparency, professionalism and accountability, we’re asking the city council to approve our recommendation to update the existing use of force policy,” Conner said.
The revision also includes what Conner described as a “duty to intervene.”
“So, if an officer sees something that is inappropriate, illegal, or in violation against policy, he has a duty or she has a duty to stop the officer that is in violation,” Conner said.
Also during the meeting:
• Department of Public Utilities Manager Warren Harley gave an update on the status of DPU’s delinquent accounts. Harley reported that there are currently 2,478 accounts with a total delinquent balance of $1.75 million.
• Council approved a motion authorizing the waiver of water and wastewater impact and tap fees for the construction of the Orangeburg County Library.
