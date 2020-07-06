City police prohibited from using chokeholds; officers have ‘duty to intervene’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Safety now prohibits officers from using chokeholds and strangleholds.

City Council approved a resolution prohibiting the use of chokeholds and strangleholds during a meeting last week.

Council also directed that the department’s policies and procedures be amended to reflect the prohibition.

ODPS Lt. Col. Ed Conner told council, “We reviewed our current use of force policy and made recommendations on the revision that included the ban of the chokehold and strangleholds.”

“These holds have never been a part of our policy and have never been taught by the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy. In keeping with Public Safety’s commitment to transparency, professionalism and accountability, we’re asking the city council to approve our recommendation to update the existing use of force policy,” Conner said.

The revision also includes what Conner described as a “duty to intervene.”

“So, if an officer sees something that is inappropriate, illegal, or in violation against policy, he has a duty or she has a duty to stop the officer that is in violation,” Conner said.

