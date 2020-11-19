City partnering with UNC on Railroad Corner Project

The City of Orangeburg has partnered with the University of North Carolina for the development of the Railroad Corner Project.

The city’s partnership is with the UNC Development Finance Initiative, which partners with local governments to provide specialized finance and development expertise to attract private investment and transformative projects.

The Railroad Corner Project can be described as transformative, as it includes the transformation and redevelopment of several properties located on Railroad Corner on Russell Street, or the “gateway to Orangeburg.”

Interim City Administrator John Singh informed Orangeburg City Council that representatives of the UNC Initiative will be visiting Orangeburg this week.

“I’m very excited to announce that the folks from the University of North Carolina will be here tomorrow, and will be here for the next couple days to begin their process of going through the city and evaluating the community, and gathering more information,” Singh said Tuesday.

Singh said the officials will be “checking, and learning, and beginning to understand our community.”

The project plans include locating businesses and restaurants on the properties after the initial cleanup process is complete.