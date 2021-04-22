City of Orangeburg: Treasurer, clerk jobs may be divided

Orangeburg City Council plans to discuss separating two positions.

City Administrator Sidney Evering has presented council with an ordinance that would separate the city clerk and city treasurer positions. Currently, both positions are held by the same person.

“As you all know right now, that position is kind of held by the same person, Ms. Carrie Johnson. At this time I think it would be more efficient if those positions were separated, and that we have another person serving in the position of city clerk,” Evering told city council on Tuesday.

“Ms. Johnson’s done a fine job as the city clerk, but she’s also the finance director, and I think her time would also be better spent being a full-time finance director,” he said.

Evering said the city would appoint a new city clerk, and Johnson would continue serving as finance director.

Evering said he is trying to re-organize to provide more efficient services to customers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A motion was made and approved to table the ordinance and further discuss the matter, including focusing on job duties and salary.

Also during the meeting: