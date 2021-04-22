 Skip to main content
City of Orangeburg: Treasurer, clerk jobs may be divided
City of Orangeburg

Orangeburg City Council plans to discuss separating two positions.

City Administrator Sidney Evering has presented council with an ordinance that would separate the city clerk and city treasurer positions. Currently, both positions are held by the same person.

“As you all know right now, that position is kind of held by the same person, Ms. Carrie Johnson. At this time I think it would be more efficient if those positions were separated, and that we have another person serving in the position of city clerk,” Evering told city council on Tuesday.

“Ms. Johnson’s done a fine job as the city clerk, but she’s also the finance director, and I think her time would also be better spent being a full-time finance director,” he said.

Evering said the city would appoint a new city clerk, and Johnson would continue serving as finance director.

Evering said he is trying to re-organize to provide more efficient services to customers.

A motion was made and approved to table the ordinance and further discuss the matter, including focusing on job duties and salary.

Also during the meeting:

• Council approved third reading of an ordinance amending the Future Land Use Plan and City of Orangeburg Plan Compliance Index of the city’s Comprehensive Plan 2016-2026. The ordinance changes the future land use map for the Pecanway Terrace area from suburban residential to urban residential land use.

• Council approved third reading of an ordinance adopting 2017 and 2018 building codes and standards. Evering stated that the ordinance ensures the city’s codes are uniform with state codes.

• Evering reported repairs have been made to the CSX railroad crossing on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard.

• Council approved a motion to cancel the July 6 and July 20 city council meetings due to budget meetings.

• Council approved the appointment of Dr. Carl Carpenter to the Aviation Commission.

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

