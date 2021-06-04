City of Orangeburg targets ‘blighted’ property

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once a property is deemed blighted, the city could try to obtain the property.

“So essentially, the property would be appraised, and then the property owners would be notified, and the process of eminent domain condemnation would take place, whereby the city could possibly pay the property owner the appraised value for the property, and take the property for purposes of redevelopment,” Evering said.

Evering said this resolution is part of an effort the clean up the city.

The city also has a “weeds and other offensive matter” ordinance that also addresses property issues. Specifically, the ordinance imposes fines on property owners who do not comply with orders to remove yard waste, weeds and other matter from the property.

City of Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said it is important that the city is clean.

“It’s our desire to clean up every area, especially those areas that need immediate attention. That was one of the things that I ran on, is to clean up dilapidated buildings and areas. It’s the sentiment of the entire council to make Orangeburg a beautiful place and clean it up,” Butler said.