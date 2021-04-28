City of Orangeburg seeks input on Edisto River

The City of Orangeburg is looking for the community’s thoughts on the Edisto River.

“For a number of years, we have had on-and-off discussions with individuals and outfitters about the river and how it is underutilized for a destination and for recreation,” Assistant City Administrator John Singh said.

“With the addition of the work the county is working on upstream, this is a great opportunity to start the dialogue,” he said. Orangeburg County is developing a canoe park on Lake Edisto Road.

City officials will be hosting a public hearing in Stevenson Auditorium at 6 p.m. May 6

Singh said the meeting will focus on specific topics, including the role of the Edisto River in the community, the existence of a core group of individuals and outfitters who have an interest in developing activities on the river, and developing and converting ideas into reality.

The meeting will also include an open discussion.

The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format if COVID-19 numbers remain lower than 12% positive, according to the city website.

A rate higher than 12% may cause the meeting to be virtual only.