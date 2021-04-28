 Skip to main content
City of Orangeburg seeks input on Edisto River
The City of Orangeburg will hold a public hearing on the Edisto River next month.

 LARRY HARDY, T&D FILES

The City of Orangeburg is looking for the community’s thoughts on the Edisto River.

“For a number of years, we have had on-and-off discussions with individuals and outfitters about the river and how it is underutilized for a destination and for recreation,” Assistant City Administrator John Singh said.

“With the addition of the work the county is working on upstream, this is a great opportunity to start the dialogue,” he said. Orangeburg County is developing a canoe park on Lake Edisto Road.

City officials will be hosting a public hearing in Stevenson Auditorium at 6 p.m. May 6

Singh said the meeting will focus on specific topics, including the role of the Edisto River in the community, the existence of a core group of individuals and outfitters who have an interest in developing activities on the river, and developing and converting ideas into reality.

The meeting will also include an open discussion.

The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format if COVID-19 numbers remain lower than 12% positive, according to the city website.

A rate higher than 12% may cause the meeting to be virtual only.

It will be available for live public viewing on the city’s Facebook account at www.facebook.com/cityoforangeburg.

Any person interesting in making public comments via phone during the meeting must call the city at 803-533-6000 by noon Wednesday, May 5 to be placed on the call list.

Public comments can also be made by emailing publiccomment@orangeburg.sc.us by noon Wednesday, May 5.

For any special accommodations for the meeting, please contact the office of the city administrator at 803-533-6000.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

