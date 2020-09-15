City of Orangeburg’s mask rules extended

The City of Orangeburg’s mask ordinance will continue for two more months.
During an Orangeburg City Council meeting on Monday morning, council unanimously approved the continuation of the ordinance.
City leaders first approved an ordinance requiring the wearing of face coverings on June 30 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
They later extended the ordinance until Sept. 25.
The expiration is now set for mid-November.
As part of the extension, city council meetings will continue to be held virtually.
In other matters:
• Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler presented retiree resolutions for two employees of the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities: Robert “Bob” G. Salley Jr. and Michael “Stephen” Braxton.
Salley worked for 31 years in the electricity division and Braxton worked 28 years in the water division.
• Council approved third reading of an ordinance amending the city’s budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2019 and ending Sept. 30, 2020.
• Council approved third reading of an ordinance adopting the city’s budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2020 and ending Sept. 30, 2021.
• Council approved second reading of an ordinance titled “Weeds and Other Offensive Matter” and adding two additional sections to the city’s codes violations.
• Council approved third reading of an ordinance amending the budget of the Department of Public Utilities for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2019 and ending on Sept. 30, 2020.
• Council approved third reading of an ordinance adopting the budget for the Department of Public Utilities for fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2020 and ending on Sept. 30, 2021.
• Council approved the hiring of Orangeburg Assistant City Administrator John Singh as interim city administrator.
• Council met in executive session to discuss two topics: a contractual matter concerning pre-development services at Railroad Corner and a legal matter concerning COVID-19 as it relates to prohibiting large crowds.
Council didn’t take any further action.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.