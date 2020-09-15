City of Orangeburg’s mask rules extended

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City of Orangeburg’s mask ordinance will continue for two more months.

During an Orangeburg City Council meeting on Monday morning, council unanimously approved the continuation of the ordinance.

City leaders first approved an ordinance requiring the wearing of face coverings on June 30 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

They later extended the ordinance until Sept. 25.

The expiration is now set for mid-November.

As part of the extension, city council meetings will continue to be held virtually.

In other matters:

• Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler presented retiree resolutions for two employees of the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities: Robert “Bob” G. Salley Jr. and Michael “Stephen” Braxton.

Salley worked for 31 years in the electricity division and Braxton worked 28 years in the water division.

• Council approved third reading of an ordinance amending the city’s budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2019 and ending Sept. 30, 2020.