City of Orangeburg’s mask mandate details requirements, exceptions

Customers and the staff are required to wear masks, according to the ordinance.

The ordinance also details exemptions, noting that face coverings will not be required in many situations, including in outdoor or unenclosed spaces where people can be distanced six feet apart, for children between the ages of 2 and 9 when adults are trying to keep their faces covered, for people with medical or behavioral issues, for people with religious concerns, and while dining.

Persons in violation of the ordinance will be guilty of a civil infraction.

The ordinance states that any person in violation of the ordinance will be assessed a fine of no more than $25. Each violation will be treated as a separate offense.

The ordinance also states that establishments failing to require employees to wear a face covering will be assessed a fine of no more than $100. Establishments in repeat violation of the ordinance are may have their occupancy permit or business license suspended or revoked, the ordinance states.

Yow said that city will work to supply masks to citizens.