City of Orangeburg’s mask mandate details requirements, exceptions

Individuals will be required to wear masks or face coverings at retail and food service establishments within Orangeburg’s city limits beginning at 6 a.m. Friday.
“The state of South Carolina is experiencing a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Experts such as the CDC, Surgeon General and DHEC have strongly recommended the wearing of facemasks or face coverings as means of preventing the spread of COVID-19,” City Administrator John Yow said.
Orangeburg City Council approved the new requirements on Tuesday. Yow noted that the ordinance will expire after 61 days unless extended by council.
The ordinance defines a face covering as a uniform piece of cloth, fabric, or other material that securely covers a person’s nose and mouth and remains affixed in place without the use of one’s hands.
The ordinance says, “Face coverings include, but are not limited to, bandanas, medical masks, cloth masks, scarves, and gaiters, provided that they are worn such that they securely cover the person’s nose and mouth.”
It defines a food service establishment as any establishment in the city that sells prepared food on a dine-in, delivery, carry-out or drive-through basis.
It also further defines a retail establishment as any retail business, organization, establishment, or facility open to the public within the city. Such establishments include grocery stores, convenience stores, clothing stores, furniture stores, music stores, hardware stores, department stores, flower stores, laundromats, pharmacies and alcoholic beverage stores.
Customers and the staff are required to wear masks, according to the ordinance.
The ordinance also details exemptions, noting that face coverings will not be required in many situations, including in outdoor or unenclosed spaces where people can be distanced six feet apart, for children between the ages of 2 and 9 when adults are trying to keep their faces covered, for people with medical or behavioral issues, for people with religious concerns, and while dining.
Persons in violation of the ordinance will be guilty of a civil infraction.
The ordinance states that any person in violation of the ordinance will be assessed a fine of no more than $25. Each violation will be treated as a separate offense.
The ordinance also states that establishments failing to require employees to wear a face covering will be assessed a fine of no more than $100. Establishments in repeat violation of the ordinance are may have their occupancy permit or business license suspended or revoked, the ordinance states.
Yow said that city will work to supply masks to citizens.
“We are furnishing the Department of Public Safety about 550 masks that we currently have on hand. And we will ask those officers to help distribute those to persons to try to help reach compliance. We will also order some more face masks to try and bring our community in compliance with this ordinance,” Yow said.
Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt urged citizens to take the virus seriously.
“This virus is very serious. It should concern every one of us to make sure we are wearing a mask when we go out and when we are among others, and distance yourself,” Keitt said.
“My concern has to do with distancing. In the stores, I’ve noticed that there are signs for you to distance yourself. The stores have done a very good job of putting up either lines or circles that let you know how close you’re supposed to be to the next constituent. We are asking our citizens to please adhere to these kinds of things that are being done inside of the facilities,” Keitt said.
Find a full copy of the ordinance by visiting this story online at TheTandD.com.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.