City of Orangeburg prepares to provide employee vaccinations

The City of Orangeburg is gearing up to vaccinate its employees, Assistant City Administrator John Singh stated Tuesday.
The city has prepared the City Gym as the vaccination site.
“The estimate right now, if everything kind of works, is probably the first part of February to mid-February is when we should hopefully have that,” Singh said.
The city recently entered an agreement with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and American Red Cross to use the city gym as a shelter and a site for vaccinations.
Some Orangeburg Department of Public Safety employees have already been vaccinated, Singh said.
“I will tell you that there is a shortage, for whatever reason, of vaccine here in Orangeburg. I know that the hospital is working on that,” he said.
The city has its clinic ready to go when Phase 1B comes into play, “which is when we should be able to start our clinical workers, our sanitation workers, our DPU workers, our linemen, so forth, where we can get them vaccinated,” Singh said.
Also during Tuesday’s Orangeburg City Council meeting:
• Council approved second reading of a permanent and emergency ordinance extending and consolidating the April 2020 mayoral proclamation, the previously approved emergency ordinances and Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order.
• Council approved third reading of an ordinance prescribing the dates and times of city council meetings.
• Council approved a resolution supporting the Municipal Association’s 2021 Legislative Advocacy Initiative.