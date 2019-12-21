{{featured_button_text}}

City officials officially purchased two properties on Railroad Corner as a part of Orangeburg's plan to revitalize the area.

Bradley Harris' memorable stories from 2019

During Tuesday’s council meeting, members approved a resolution ratifying the purchase of property owned by Eugene Dunning for $300,000 and the purchase of property owned by the Robinson Group of SC, LLC for $90,000.

Orangeburg City Council approves $15M loan for DPU; money for new operations center

The resolution also authorizes Mayor Michael Butler to negotiate and enter contracts for the purchase of properties owned by Kumbum Singh and Joseph W. Rice Jr.

The resolution passed with a 6-1 vote. Councilman Richard Stroman voted against the resolution, stating he isn’t against the purchase of the property but he is against the purchasing price.

In a resolution passed in October, the city approved the purchase of the properties. The recently passed resolution solidifies the purchasing price.

City of Orangeburg buying property at Railroad Corner

The city, spearheaded by Mayor Butler, is making efforts to restore the area.

Butler has said redevelopment of the area is one of his top priorities, describing the area as a prime location due to its proximity to South Carolina State and Claflin universities, as well as the high volume of vehiclular and foot traffic.

Butler said inclusion of the area in the nationally designated Opportunity Zones is also a key component in redevelopment.

Orangeburg receives airport grant

Opportunity zones are a federal tax-incentive program designed to promote economic development through long-term private investment in low-income communities.

Also during the meeting:

  • Council approved a motion proclaiming Dec. 17 as Gloria Rickenbacker Hutto day in the City of Orangeburg. Hutto was recognized for her annual gala, which raises funds for Alzheimer’s research.
  • Council approved a resolution to adopt health insurance benefits for the employees of the city effective Jan. 1, 2020. There is no rate increase for employees.
TheTandD.com: A gift that keeps on giving
  • Council approved second reading of an ordinance authorizing the issuance of a $15 million revenue bond with Truist Financial (formerly BB&T). The bond will be used to finance the new Department of Public Utilities control center.
  • Department of Public Safety Chief Mike Adams gave a presentation on the Orangeburg Safe Communities program. Adams stated that offenders are selected for the program and are offered help in job training, housing, religious guidance and counseling. The program aims to prevent repeat offenders.
  • Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce board member Josh Nexsen gave a FY 2019 update and noted the chamber’s plans for 2020. Nexsen highlighted the chamber’s efforts to give five scholarships totaling $6,500 to local high school students. Nexsen thanked the council for all it does on behalf of the chamber.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5516

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

Load comments