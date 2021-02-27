City of Orangeburg: Evering sees city’s potential; new administrator wants to ‘do some good things here’

Evering said he has met with the presidents of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, Claflin University and South Carolina State University, as well as community stakeholders.

“I just wanted to listen to see what their thoughts, their visions are for the city. What things that we can improve upon, what we’re doing well in,” Evering stated.

Evering said the topics of those conversations have been very similar.

“They all kind of have the same theme, and if I can sum that up into one word, it’s potential,” Evering said.

“The way I see it, Orangeburg is a powder keg of potential,” he said.

“We’re just trying to find the right spark to get it going. People talk about all of the great things that we have as a community,” Evering said. He mentioned the universities, the city’s geographic location and proximity to Columbia and Charleston, as well as the access to major interstates.

“You have all this growth that’s moving up from Charleston and Summerville and down from Columbia, and people just think it’s going to kind of eventually get here. I just don’t take that for granted that it will,” Evering said.