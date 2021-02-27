City of Orangeburg: Evering sees city’s potential; new administrator wants to ‘do some good things here’

Orangeburg’s new city administrator has returned to the place he knows as home.
Sidney Evering says he’s, “just a native son of Orangeburg who loves his hometown and is humbled by the opportunity to come back and hopefully do some good things here.”
Evering assumed his new position on Feb. 16.
He’s a 1992 graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. Evering earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina and a J.D. from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Before joining the city, Evering was a practicing attorney with Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein, LLP. He served as director of diversity and inclusion at the law firm from 2010 to 2017.
Evering thinks the skills he learned during his legal career will fit nicely with the position.
“The majority, if not all, of my legal career has kind of centered around local governments and economic development, public finance,” Evering said.
Evering described his first days on the job as, “the proverbial drinking from a fire hose.”
“For me, it’s been a listening tour, and I intentionally set it up to be that way. Of course, I had ideas coming into it, but I wanted to listen. I’ve been having meetings pretty much every day with other department heads, council members, people from the community,” Evering said.
Evering said he has met with the presidents of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, Claflin University and South Carolina State University, as well as community stakeholders.
“I just wanted to listen to see what their thoughts, their visions are for the city. What things that we can improve upon, what we’re doing well in,” Evering stated.
Evering said the topics of those conversations have been very similar.
“They all kind of have the same theme, and if I can sum that up into one word, it’s potential,” Evering said.
“The way I see it, Orangeburg is a powder keg of potential,” he said.
“We’re just trying to find the right spark to get it going. People talk about all of the great things that we have as a community,” Evering said. He mentioned the universities, the city’s geographic location and proximity to Columbia and Charleston, as well as the access to major interstates.
“You have all this growth that’s moving up from Charleston and Summerville and down from Columbia, and people just think it’s going to kind of eventually get here. I just don’t take that for granted that it will,” Evering said.
“I think we need to prepare to take advantage of that, not only to sit here and wait for it to come for us, but to go out and get it, and to be prepared for what I hope would soon be a post-COVID-19 economy,” Evering said.
Evering said the conversations also focused on putting Orangeburg in the best and positive light and making it a place that people want to visit and live in.
“It is my intent to take all of that information that I’m gleaning from listening and kind of distill it, and come up with a strategy and a vision to move the city forward,” Evering said.
Evering also has some goals he would like to accomplish as administrator, starting with the heart of the city.
“I certainly want to place an emphasis on revitalization, particularly as it relates to downtown. I’ve told my folks that downtown is like the front porch of your house, and it’s what gives a first impression for a lot of cities. So, when you’re talking about economic development and bringing business and companies here, if we don’t have a thriving, robust downtown, then it doesn’t bode well for attracting companies and businesses,” Evering said.
Evering said he will also focus on code enforcement and cleaning up the city, including ridding it of dilapidated buildings.
“We want to clean the city up and give people a sense of pride. And then, we want to bring people together across racial, ethnic lines. I’ve got a background in diversity, and I believe in people coming together and coming together under one goal and one vision,” Evering said.
“I think if we can present a solid goal and vision for the city in terms of where we’re going, we can get people behind that vision and bring people together for the betterment of our city and communities,” Evering said.
Evering detailed what citizens can expect from him as city administrator.
“They can expect someone who will, first and foremost, listen to their concerns, but also someone who wants to move the city forward and get things done,” Evering said.
“I didn’t come to this job to be stagnant and continue the status quo. I believe in pushing the city forward, and there may be some growing pains and some resistance to that, but I don’t want the community to lose who it is,” Evering said.
“I think we have a mayor, and city council and leadership that are wanting to do that, and it’s my intention to carry out that task,” Evering said.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.