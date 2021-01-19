City of Orangeburg: Evering named city admin.

Attorney Sidney Evering has been named Orangeburg city administrator.

Council voted 5 to 1 in favor of Evering during Tuesday’s virtual council meeting.

“All of the candidates were good, but after much discussion, and interviews, and questioning, the council decided to elect Mr. Evering because he comes with a great deal of experience that we feel would move Orangeburg forward,” Mayor Michael Butler said after the decision.

He said, “We have had extensive discussions, and we’ve had first and second interviews, and the council did this to select a person that will move us forward with the vision of the city. We tried to select the person that we thought would move us in that direction.”

Evering will replace former administrator John Yow, who retired last year after 29 years on the job.

Evering is a practicing attorney with Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein, LLP. Evering served as director of diversity and inclusion at the law firm from 2010 to 2017.

He also worked as a law clerk for the Senate Judiciary Committee from 2000 to 2001, and staff attorney/lobbyist for the South Carolina Association of Counties from 2002 to 2006.