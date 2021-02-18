City of Orangeburg: Council considers St. Pat’s festival

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We would put a food truck on either end of the parking lot, and our DJ in lieu of the band to help with smaller crowds. The DJ would be positioned to where everyone that it is in the parking lot can see the DJ and hear the music,” Roberson said.

“With COVID-19 and all the restrictions, we’ve looked very closely with the Department of Commerce and Accelerate SC, and CDC guidelines, and we’re trying to develop how we can have a St. Patrick’s Day festival in a COVID-19 world,” Roberson said.

DORA guidelines follow Accelerate SC and CDC guidelines for hosting events. Roberson said event attendance would be capped at 250.

“We are putting all of the parameters in place. The signage, the masks, the ingress, the egress, all the guidelines will be followed,” Roberson said.

Roberson said the mask mandate would be enforced by the Department of Public Safety.

Roberson also said signs would be erected throughout the event to indicate mask and social distancing requirements. There would also be hand sanitizing areas.

“We don’t want to become a hotspot, so we want to enforce all the rules and regulations to make sure everyone feels safe and comfortable in the event, and in the event space,” she said.