The City of Orangeburg is one step closer to annexing University Village into the city limits.

City council gave unanimous approval to second reading of the annexation ordinance during its council meeting last week. Three readings are required.

The city’s planning to annex two University Village at South Carolina State University properties located at 100 University Village Drive and 400 University Village Drive. They cover a total 5.87 acres.

The university does not own the properties.

Once annexed, University Village will also be included in the city’s fire district without needing to pay an annual fire contract. The apartments will also be part of the city’s trash pickup schedule.

Assistant City Administrator John Singh said water and sewer rates will be reduced for the properties, if they are annexed.

It’s currently under the law enforcement jurisdiction of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, but that will change once the apartment complex gets officially annexed into the city limits.

Councilman Richard Stroman asked Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Director Charles Austin Sr. if the agency will need to hire more officers as a result.

“Under present circumstances, we’re going to make adjustments to accommodate the situation,” Austin said.

He noted that the sheriff’s office responded to a total of nine calls there last year.

The property manager for the two properties, Robyn Perrineau-Kendrick, said that the apartments house 279 full-time students enrolled at S.C. State University.

“We want to bring this law enforcement and the safety of the students together,” Perrineau-Kendrick said.