The City of Orangeburg is buying five more properties on Railroad Corner.
Orangeburg City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution ratifying the purchase of property owned by George R. Dean for $350,000 and the property of Joseph W. Rice Jr., trustee of the Joseph W. Rice Jr. Revocable Living Trust, for $160,000.
The resolution passed with a 6-1 vote.
Councilman Richard Stroman voted against the resolution, stating he isn’t against the purchase of the property but he is against the price.
The purchase brings the total number of city-owned properties in the area to seven. City officials purchased two properties last month.
Mayor Michael Butler and city officials have made the revitalization of the area a top priority. It is located at the intersection of Russell, Boulevard and Magnolia streets.
The resolution states that the city’s timely ownership may enable Railroad Corner obtain additional development.
You have free articles remaining.
Also during the meeting:
• Council approved third reading of an ordinance authorizing the issuance of a $15 million revenue bond with Trust Financial (formerly BB&T).
The bond will be used to finance the new Department of Public Utilities control center.
• Council proclaimed optimism as the character trait for January 2020.
• Council approved a motion to cancel the Feb. 4 council meeting due to the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day.
• Council approved a motion to add seven additional members to the city’s complete count committee for the 2020 Census. Council members will approve the appointments at the next council meeting.
• Council approved the $251,293 purchase of a rear-loader garbage truck from the Southern Truck Services through the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.