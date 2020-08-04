City of Orangeburg buys equipment, extends mask ordinance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City of Orangeburg is buying equipment for several departments through a lease-purchase agreement.

Council approved a resolution authorizing a lease agreement and project fund agreement with U.S. Bancorp during a council meeting last week.

The three-year lease agreement is in the amount of $659,000.

It will be used to purchase the following equipment:

• Metal detector - $5,000

• Software - $80,000

• Portable battery power supply booster - $4,000

• A/C recharger, recycle, recovery machine - $5,500

• Garbage truck - $260,000

• Three patrol cars - $120,000

• SUV truck - $38,500

• Two public safety vehicles - $76,000

• Two pick-up trucks - $40,000

• Two Kubota mowers - $30,000

Also during the meeting:

• Council approved an emergency ordinance extending the council’s ability to conduct virtual meetings.