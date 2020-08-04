City of Orangeburg buys equipment, extends mask ordinance

The City of Orangeburg is buying equipment for several departments through a lease-purchase agreement.
Council approved a resolution authorizing a lease agreement and project fund agreement with U.S. Bancorp during a council meeting last week.
The three-year lease agreement is in the amount of $659,000.
It will be used to purchase the following equipment:
• Metal detector - $5,000
• Software - $80,000
• Portable battery power supply booster - $4,000
• A/C recharger, recycle, recovery machine - $5,500
• Garbage truck - $260,000
• Three patrol cars - $120,000
• SUV truck - $38,500
• Two public safety vehicles - $76,000
• Two pick-up trucks - $40,000
• Two Kubota mowers - $30,000
Also during the meeting:
• Council approved an emergency ordinance extending the council’s ability to conduct virtual meetings.
• Council approved a motion extending the city’s face mask ordinance for 61 days beyond July 27.
• Council approved a motion appointing James McQuilla, Parimal Patel and roger Ideozu to the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee.
