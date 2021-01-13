City of Orangeburg: 3 seek administrator’s position

Orangeburg City Council is preparing to interview three finalists for the position of city administrator.
The three finalists are Interim City Administrator John Singh, Orangeburg County Community Development Division Director Richard Hall and Attorney Sidney Evering.
Former City Administrator John Yow announced his retirement in August 2020 after serving in the capacity for 29 years. City officials began the search for Yow’s successor immediately after his retirement.
Singh has been serving in the interim capacity since Yow’s retirement in September.
Singh has served as the assistant city administrator for the city since 2009.
Prior to working for the City of Orangeburg, Singh served as town administrator for the Town of Elloree from 2003 to 2009.
Singh has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of South Carolina.
Hall has been working for Orangeburg County since 2013. Hall served as the county’s planning director for three years before beginning in his current role in 2016.
Prior to working for Orangeburg County, Hall worked for the City of Orangeburg from 2005 to 2013. Hall served as a building inspector until 2010 when he became a building official/zoning administrator.
He has an associate’s degree and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from American Intercontinental University.
Evering has been a practicing attorney with Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein, LLP since 2006. He served as the director of diversity and inclusion from 2010 to 2017.
He also worked as a law clerk for the Senate Judiciary Committee from 2000 to 2001, and staff attorney/lobbyist for the South Carolina Association of Counties from 2002 to 2006.
Evering has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina, as well as his J.D. from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
City officials will hold a special called council meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday. They will enter executive session to interview the finalists.
