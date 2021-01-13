City of Orangeburg: 3 seek administrator’s position

Orangeburg City Council is preparing to interview three finalists for the position of city administrator.

The three finalists are Interim City Administrator John Singh, Orangeburg County Community Development Division Director Richard Hall and Attorney Sidney Evering.

Former City Administrator John Yow announced his retirement in August 2020 after serving in the capacity for 29 years. City officials began the search for Yow’s successor immediately after his retirement.

Singh has been serving in the interim capacity since Yow’s retirement in September.

Singh has served as the assistant city administrator for the city since 2009.

Prior to working for the City of Orangeburg, Singh served as town administrator for the Town of Elloree from 2003 to 2009.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Singh has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of South Carolina.

Hall has been working for Orangeburg County since 2013. Hall served as the county’s planning director for three years before beginning in his current role in 2016.