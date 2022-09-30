City of Denmark: City gets clean audit

DENMARK – Mayor Dr. Gerald Wright announced at the August Denmark City Council meeting that the city obtained a clean financial audit for the fiscal year.

“For 15 years or greater, we’ve had a clean audit, and I give a good bit of credit to City Administrator Heyward Robinson for that,” Wright said.

Earlier in the meeting, Robinson encouraged council to accept the recommendation of Dominion Energy for the conversion of the city streetlights to LED.

Robinson said, “The projected saving with incentive is $823.91 per month.”

He also said that they cannot control electrical rates themselves and that they are controlled by the Public Service Commission.

“The projected savings in kilowatt hours is 271,890 hours,” Robinson added.

Mayor Pro Tem Jake Bookard made a motion to accept the recommendation. The motion was seconded by Councilman Calvin Odom and Councilwoman Rosa James, and the vote was unanimous.

Odom next expressed his disappointment in the damage to the fencing at the park in the city.

James asked Police Chief Leroy Grimes if there was any way to patrol the park area to keep vandals out.

Bookard suggested that the city put up cameras in the area.

In other matters:

• Odom said the summer recreation program ended nicely. He said he and citizens will be planting gardens in the park in the coming weeks.

• Odom suggested that the Public Works Department employees be dressed in uniforms so they can be identifiable to the public.

• Bookard thanked Wright and the city for presenting the family of the late Orangeburg County Council member Willie B. Owens with a resolution.