Census official: ‘Spread the word’ in Orangeburg County

The U.S. Census Bureau is working to make sure everyone in Orangeburg County is counted.

“The official census day is April 1. We need to make certain that we share or spread the word to everyone,” Mack McNeil of the U.S. Census Bureau said.

McNeil gave a report on the upcoming census to Orangeburg County Council last week.

“This is an opportunity for us, for the next ten years, to get the services that we need and get the funding and support we need,” McNeil said.

The data collected from the census will determine how funds are allocated throughout the U.S., McNeil said.

“That count, for the next 10 years, will impact how that money is distributed to repair roads, school funding, Head Start programs, federal medical programs. Almost everything we do in America right now is impacted by the census count,” McNeil said.

McNeil said the Census Bureau is sending out “invitations.”

“When we send out the invitation you can go online and complete your questionnaire. It’ll take you no more than 10 minutes. It’s nine questions,” McNeil said.