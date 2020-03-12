Census official: ‘Spread the word’ in Orangeburg County

The U.S. Census Bureau is working to make sure everyone in Orangeburg County is counted.
“The official census day is April 1. We need to make certain that we share or spread the word to everyone,” Mack McNeil of the U.S. Census Bureau said.
McNeil gave a report on the upcoming census to Orangeburg County Council last week.
“This is an opportunity for us, for the next ten years, to get the services that we need and get the funding and support we need,” McNeil said.
The data collected from the census will determine how funds are allocated throughout the U.S., McNeil said.
“That count, for the next 10 years, will impact how that money is distributed to repair roads, school funding, Head Start programs, federal medical programs. Almost everything we do in America right now is impacted by the census count,” McNeil said.
McNeil said the Census Bureau is sending out “invitations.”
“When we send out the invitation you can go online and complete your questionnaire. It’ll take you no more than 10 minutes. It’s nine questions,” McNeil said.
Communities will receive invitations at different times to avoid high traffic on the bureau’s website, McNeil said.
You have free articles remaining.
“We also will have a 1-800 number that will be coming out here shortly that you’ll be able to call. It's toll-free,” he said.
McNeil stated Orangeburg County is one of the counties that will also receive a paper copy of the questionnaire.
Also during the County Council meeting:
• Council approved the adoption of the 2019 County of Orangeburg Strategic Plan.
• Council gave second-reading approval to the rezoning of property owned by Walter Curry located at 1903 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg, from the residential general district to the forest agricultural district to establish a community center/event hall.
• Council gave second-reading approval to the rezoning of property owned by Altron Williams located at 871 White Sands Road, Holly Hill, from the rural community district to the commercial general district for a car dealership.
• Council approved the appointment of Dustin Cunningham to the Santee Fire Service District.
• Council approved the appointment of Clinton Metts to the Orangeburg County Fire Commission. Metts will represent District 3.
• Council approved the appointment of Richard Stroman to the Orangeburg County Planning Commission. Stroman will represent District 3.
• John Wolfe discussed the condition of Calvary Road with council. Wolfe stated that the dirt road is often in poor condition, and he requested the county service the road. County officials said they would work to address the matter.
• Council approved a proclamation in observance of Community Cinema.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.