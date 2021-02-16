Canoe park, dog park under development; Orangeburg County moving forward with several projects

Several projects are under development in Orangeburg County that are designed to provide new opportunities for residents and visitors.
County Community Development Director Richard Hall provided an update on several special projects during the county’s virtual retreat held last week.
The first building is under construction for the Lake Edisto Park project, which will feature a canoe park, boardwalk and an S.C. Department of Natural Resources office, Hall said. It will be located on Lake Edisto Road.
“The first building is up, putting the roof on it now. Hopefully, the windows and doors will go in soon,” Hall said.
The project is being built in County Council District 6 with proceeds from the 1 percent capital projects sales tax.
“This is going to be a canoe park and boardwalk in phase one. The boardwalk will get you down to the river. We’ve recently added a dog park that is going to go at this location using some monies we were gifted from an estate to Animal Control, and also with some fundraising efforts,” Hall said.
“There will also be some walking trails and some fitness stations that will go at this location, as well,” Hall said.
Construction costs for the project are $1,912,369, and design fees are $161,200. The dog park will cost an estimated $144,518, with fixtures for the dog park costing an estimated $72,600.
Hall also provided an update on the Bowman Library, which will include the renovation and conversion of a building located in downtown Bowman.
“Hopefully we’re about four to six weeks from completing this,” Hall said.
Construction costs for the project are $359,000.
Hall said there are plans to construct the Bowman Matthews Park across the street from the library.
“This is going to be the parking area, as well as the playground area,” Hall said.
“It will be a fantastic addition for the downtown. It will somewhere for the visitor of the library to park, as well as some outdoor space for the citizens in that area to enjoy,” Hall said.
The construction costs for the park are estimated to be $297,250.
Hall said the Main Library and Conference Center project located in downtown Orangeburg is scheduled to be completed soon.
“We’re looking at a timeframe of the end of April, the first week of May for substantial completion on this, and hopefully a move-in date of sometime in the third quarter of this year,” Hall said.
Construction costs for this project are $9,184,331.
Hall also gave an update on the Emergency Operations Center Training Center located on U.S. Highway 301.
“This was a building we were fortunate to receive from the federal government surplus program. The county did not have to pay any money to acquire this property. It was the old Army Reserve building,” Hall said.
“It allows us to get an ambulance on the other side of the railroad tracks on 301, so if we did have a catastrophic event in Orangeburg, we would not be blocked from one side of town to the other to get emergency services,” Hall said.
“It also gives us a much quicker response time on the 301 corridor,” Hall said.
The shooting range project is in the design phase, Hall said.
“This is off of Homestead Road in Bowman, is where this would be proposed. This is out of the sheriff’s shooting range where they do all their in-service training and practicing at the shooting range. It’s also heavily used by the U.S. Marshals Service and other agencies,” Hall said.
The outdoor shooting range would also provide storage, have a restroom and present more opportunities for training.
There are also plans to expand the Animal Control building, Hall said.
“We got an estate grant granted to us this year. It’s about $180,000,” Hall said.
The construction costs of the building are $200,000.
The building expansion will help with the expansion of the spay and neuter program by adding a medical facility, as well as adding more space to house animals, according to Hall.
Hall also provided an update on the Western Industrial Park.
“This project is now pad ready. We developed the site, and it’s ready. Utilities are there, the pad is ready,” Hall said.
