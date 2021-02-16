Canoe park, dog park under development; Orangeburg County moving forward with several projects

“This was a building we were fortunate to receive from the federal government surplus program. The county did not have to pay any money to acquire this property. It was the old Army Reserve building,” Hall said.

“It allows us to get an ambulance on the other side of the railroad tracks on 301, so if we did have a catastrophic event in Orangeburg, we would not be blocked from one side of town to the other to get emergency services,” Hall said.

“It also gives us a much quicker response time on the 301 corridor,” Hall said.

The shooting range project is in the design phase, Hall said.

“This is off of Homestead Road in Bowman, is where this would be proposed. This is out of the sheriff’s shooting range where they do all their in-service training and practicing at the shooting range. It’s also heavily used by the U.S. Marshals Service and other agencies,” Hall said.

The outdoor shooting range would also provide storage, have a restroom and present more opportunities for training.

There are also plans to expand the Animal Control building, Hall said.

“We got an estate grant granted to us this year. It’s about $180,000,” Hall said.