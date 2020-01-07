{{featured_button_text}}
Voters in Bowman and North will head to the polls on Feb. 4 to fill vacant council seats.

In Bowman, Ike Carter and Jimmy Aimar are seeking election to the unexpired term of former council member Patsy Rhett, who was elected mayor in November.

The town of North has two vacant council seats. It is looking to fill the seat held by Julius Jones, who was elected mayor, and Tonya Jeffcoat, who announced she would not serve after being elected.

Wanda Whetstone was the only North candidate to file during the filing period. Whetstone ran unsuccessfully in the November 2019 election.

Orangeburg County Election Commission Director Aurora Smalls said she believes a write-in candidate is seeking the other North seat.

All seats up for election are at-large, meaning voters who live within the town limits of each town can cast a ballot.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m.to 7 p.m. Feb. 4.

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

