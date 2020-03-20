Candidates file for Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg county seats

Several new candidates have filed for office, adding to the pool of candidates seeking election to various local and statewide seats in the upcoming general election.

Sonny Narang of the Alliance Party has filed for the U.S. House of Representatives District 2 seat. The district includes a portion of Orangeburg County.

Incumbent District 26 Sen. Nikki Setzler, a Democrat, has filed for re-election. The district includes a portion of Calhoun County.

Democrat Rebecca Furtick has filed for re-election as the Calhoun County treasurer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In Bamberg County, Democrat Evert Comer Jr. has filed for the S.C. State House of Representatives District 90 seat.

Democrat Clint Carter is seeking to be re-elected to the Bamberg County Council District 7 seat.

The candidate filing period opened at noon Monday and will close at noon on March 30.

Contact the writer: bharris@tiimesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.