Candidates file for Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg county seats

Several new candidates have filed for office, adding to the pool of candidates seeking election to various local and statewide seats in the upcoming general election.
Sonny Narang of the Alliance Party has filed for the U.S. House of Representatives District 2 seat. The district includes a portion of Orangeburg County.
Incumbent District 26 Sen. Nikki Setzler, a Democrat, has filed for re-election. The district includes a portion of Calhoun County.
Democrat Rebecca Furtick has filed for re-election as the Calhoun County treasurer.
You have free articles remaining.
In Bamberg County, Democrat Evert Comer Jr. has filed for the S.C. State House of Representatives District 90 seat.
Democrat Clint Carter is seeking to be re-elected to the Bamberg County Council District 7 seat.
The candidate filing period opened at noon Monday and will close at noon on March 30.
Contact the writer: bharris@tiimesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.