You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Candidates file ahead of deadline
0 comments
editor's pick

Candidates file ahead of deadline

{{featured_button_text}}
LIBRARY vote voting ballot box illustration

Several candidates have filed for office as the deadline approaches.

In Bamberg County, incumbent Democrat Trent Kinard has filed for re-election to the County Council District 1 seat.

Jerry Montgomery, a Democrat, filed for the Senate District 39 seat held by state Sen. John Matthews, D-Bowman. Matthews is not running for re-election.

Constitution Party candidate Kathleen Wright has filed for the U.S. House District 2 seat held by Rep. Joe Wilson, a Republican running for re-election.

Constitution Party candidate Mark Hackett has filed for the U.S. House District 6 seat held by Rep. Jim Clyburn, a Democrat who is running for re-election.

U.S. Sen Lindsey Graham, a Republican, has filed for re-election. Kennan Durham of the Libertarian Party and Bill Bledsoe of the Constitution Party also filed for the seat.

The candidate filing period officially ends at noon March 30.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News