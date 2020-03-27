Candidates file ahead of deadline

Several candidates have filed for office as the deadline approaches.

In Bamberg County, incumbent Democrat Trent Kinard has filed for re-election to the County Council District 1 seat.

Jerry Montgomery, a Democrat, filed for the Senate District 39 seat held by state Sen. John Matthews, D-Bowman. Matthews is not running for re-election.

Constitution Party candidate Kathleen Wright has filed for the U.S. House District 2 seat held by Rep. Joe Wilson, a Republican running for re-election.

Constitution Party candidate Mark Hackett has filed for the U.S. House District 6 seat held by Rep. Jim Clyburn, a Democrat who is running for re-election.

U.S. Sen Lindsey Graham, a Republican, has filed for re-election. Kennan Durham of the Libertarian Party and Bill Bledsoe of the Constitution Party also filed for the seat.

The candidate filing period officially ends at noon March 30.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.

