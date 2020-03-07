Candidates begin filing for Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg county offices soon

Filing for the upcoming party primaries for state and local offices will open in less than ten days.
The statewide primary will be held on June 9. Candidate filing will open at noon March 16 and will close at noon March 30.
The S.C. Election Commission states: “Any candidate seeking a political party’s nomination for any office in the 2020 General Election must file with the appropriate county board of voter registration and elections or the South Carolina Election Commission during this period.”
Offices that will appear on the primary election ballots in each county and the incumbents who hold the office are:
Orangeburg County
• U.S. Senate – Lindsey Graham
• U.S. House District 2 – Joe Wilson
• U.S. House District 6 – James Clyburn
• S.C. Senate District 39 – John Matthews
• S.C. Senate District 40 – Brad Hutto
• S.C. House District 66 – Gilda Cobb-Hunter
• S.C. House District 91 – Lonnie Hosey
• S.C. House District 93 – Russell Ott
• S.C. House District 95 – Jerry Govan
• County Council District 2 – Johnny Ravenell
• County Council District Three – Harry Wimberly
• County Council District Four – Heyward Livingston
• County Council District Five – Janie Cooper-Smith
• Sheriff – Leroy Ravenell
• Coroner – Samuetta Marshall
• Clerk of Court – Winnifa Clark
• 1st Circuit Solicitor – David Pascoe
Bamberg County
• U.S. Senate – Lindsey Graham
• U.S. House District 6 – James Clyburn
• S.C. Senate District 40 – Brad Hutto
• S.C. House District 90 – Justin Bamberg
• County Council District 1 – Kerry “Trent” Kinard
• County Council District 4 – Joe Guess Jr.
• County Council District 5 – Isaiah Odom
• County Council District 7 – Clint Carter
• Sheriff – Ed Darnell
• Probate Judge – Sarah Noel
• Clerk to Council – Rose Sheppard
• County Coroner – Willard Duncan
• 2nd Circuit Solicitor - J. Strom Thurmond
Calhoun County
• U.S. Senate – Lindsey Graham
• U.S. House District 6 – James Clyburn
• S.C. Senate District 26 – Nikki Setzler
• S.C. Senate District 39 – John Matthews
• S.C. House District 93 – Russell Ott
• County Council District 1 – David Summers Jr.
• County Council District 2 – Ken Westbury
• Sheriff – Thomas Summers Jr.
• Probate Judge – Kathy Brown
• Clerk of Court – Kenneth Hasty
• Coroner – Donnie B. Porth
• Auditor – April Wise
• Treasurer – Rebecca Furtick
• 1st Circuit Solicitor – David Pascoe
Candidates must pay a filing fee at the time of filing. The list of filing fees is available at https://bit.ly/39wFjnQ.
People who want to vote in the primary must be registered by May 9.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530