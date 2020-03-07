Candidates begin filing for Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg county offices soon

Filing for the upcoming party primaries for state and local offices will open in less than ten days.

The statewide primary will be held on June 9. Candidate filing will open at noon March 16 and will close at noon March 30.

The S.C. Election Commission states: “Any candidate seeking a political party’s nomination for any office in the 2020 General Election must file with the appropriate county board of voter registration and elections or the South Carolina Election Commission during this period.”

Offices that will appear on the primary election ballots in each county and the incumbents who hold the office are:

Orangeburg County

• U.S. Senate – Lindsey Graham

• U.S. House District 2 – Joe Wilson

• U.S. House District 6 – James Clyburn

• S.C. Senate District 39 – John Matthews

• S.C. Senate District 40 – Brad Hutto

• S.C. House District 66 – Gilda Cobb-Hunter

• S.C. House District 91 – Lonnie Hosey