Candidate for gov. calls for expanding Medicaid; Cunningham: RMC leading the way in rural health care

Cunningham said the facilities and technology at RMC are impressive.

“The mobile unit, it goes into the community, it goes to where people are, and we’ve seen as a result of COVID-19, and even before, people may be reluctant or hesitant to go into a hospital or seek medical care. And sometimes you have to go to them, and I think that’s one of the purposes of the medical unit,” Cunningham said.

“The Da Vinci machine is an incredible piece of technology that’s being used and saving money, as well. The fact that somebody’s able to have a hysterectomy and be out of the hospital the same day saves us a lot of money because it’s more efficient, makes it safer. So, really interesting, cutting-edge stuff,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham said the hospital can be an example of how rural health care can be provided.

“These are all things we’ve been talking about along the campaign trail as we do our 46-county tour. Understanding the differences that may exist from county to county, but also there’s a common thread here, as well. And one of those is that our rural health care has been lacking, but there are certain hospitals and practices that are leading the way, and I think this is one of them,” Cunningham said.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.

