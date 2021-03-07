Cameron to hold special election

CAMERON – The Town of Cameron will hold a special election on March 30.
The election is being held to fill a vacant town council seat. Gloria Rast, Jimmy Bryant, Christopher Riley and Terry Fowler have filed for the seat.
Voters will cast their ballot at Cameron Community Club, which is located at 5392 Cameron Road. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530
Bradley Harris
Staff Writer
Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.
