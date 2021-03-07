 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cameron to hold special election
0 comments
editor's pick

Cameron to hold special election

{{featured_button_text}}
Voting ballot box illustration

CAMERON – The Town of Cameron will hold a special election on March 30.

The election is being held to fill a vacant town council seat. Gloria Rast, Jimmy Bryant, Christopher Riley and Terry Fowler have filed for the seat.

Voters will cast their ballot at Cameron Community Club, which is located at 5392 Cameron Road. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News