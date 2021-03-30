Cameron to hold election runoff

CAMERON – The Town of Cameron will have a runoff for the special election held Tuesday.
Four candidates were seeking to fill a vacant seat on Cameron Town Council.
Candidates Terry Fowler and Jimmy Bryant received the most votes. Fowler received 53 votes, and Bryant received 51 votes.
Gloria Rast received 18 votes and Christopher Riley received 13 votes.
The runoff between Fowler and Bryant will be held on April 13.
