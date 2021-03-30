 Skip to main content
Cameron to hold election runoff
breaking

Cameron to hold election runoff

Voting ballot box illustration

CAMERON – The Town of Cameron will have a runoff for the special election held Tuesday.

Four candidates were seeking to fill a vacant seat on Cameron Town Council.

Candidates Terry Fowler and Jimmy Bryant received the most votes. Fowler received 53 votes, and Bryant received 51 votes.

Gloria Rast received 18 votes and Christopher Riley received 13 votes.

The runoff between Fowler and Bryant will be held on April 13.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

