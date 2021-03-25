Calhoun getting $2.8M in fed. funds; changes planned in EMS shifts

“They currently are working 24-48. They work one 24-hour shift, and they’re off for two. So, this would actually be increasing their days off between shifts from 24 hours working and then 48, now they would go to 72 hours, and then they come back for the next shift,” Youmans said.

Youmans said the shift change is beneficial to employees, and ultimately the patients they serve.

“It actually should increase a lot of different things. So, performance is definitely key. We want our employees to be well-rested, ready for the shift that they’re going to be coming to work. Well-rested is also going to increase their ability to think quickly, to be able to give drug medications, dosages accuracy, reduce errors and any type of medications that they have to give. Also, it’s going to decrease work injuries from all the different studies that we’ve seen,” Youmans said.

Normally employees work 72 hours per week, Youmans said. This is going to reduce work hours from 72 hours to an average of 48 hours per week for employees. Employee salaries will remain the same.

McLauchlin and Youmans also agreed that the change will help with the recruitment and retention of employees.